Senior Full Stack Developer at Hire Resolve

Dec 14, 2022

One of our clients is currently looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer, to join their team in Gauteng.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years of experience
  • Relevant degree or diplomA
  • Laravel 6+
  • Advanced PHP principles
  • XML
  • JSON
  • API / REST
  • MySQL / MariaDb
  • Git / Github

Advantageous – knowledge in:

  • PHPUnit
  • JWT
  • Redis
  • Docker
  • ELK Stack – Elasticsearch and Kibana
  • Basic Linux knowledge
  • Basic SOAP Knowledge
  • Payment Gateway Integration

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

