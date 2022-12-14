Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsible for creating and maintaining software according to business and technical requirements, as well as enhancements and maintenance of existing software.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents

Develop according to written technical specifications

Investigate, analyse and document reported defects

Create, document and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses

Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates

Perform related duties as assigned

Development of new software as well as maintenance and defect identification and correction of existing legacy software

Maintain professional conduct

Assist in relevant operations/operational functions as required

Ensure dress code is in accordance with company Standard Operating Procedures

Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Matric

Related Diploma/Degree

7+ years development experience in a cross section of application environments including MS SQL and C#

Minimum of 7+ years Biztalk Development experience

SKILLS REQUIRED

Ability to challenge the norm

Ability to “think outside the box”/radical thinking/lateral thinking

Interpersonal and written communications skills

Well-developed time management skills and the ability to work to deadlines and with timetables

Analytical thinking and decision making in a complex environment

Flexibility and adaptability (Flexibility and innovation in approach)

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Attention to detail

Team player

Self-motivated

Driven personality

Curiosity

Logical thinking and problem solving skills

KNOWLEDGE

Coding skills to build software solutions from scratch or enhance existing software

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

.NET

Biztalk

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

