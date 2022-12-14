Senior IT Project Manager

The responsibility of the Senior Project Manager is to plan, mobilize and implement business IT projects using project management principles through the System Development Life Cycle as well as the Change Management Lifecycle to ensure that projects are delivered on time, within budget and document benefits to the business.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Document and communicate project scope and schedule

Manage project activities against the scope and schedule

Facilitate workshops with business and IT

Identify and manage project dependencies

Identify and communicate project risks

Provide weekly project status reports to relevant stakeholders

Manage appropriate resources to ensure project delivery

Co-ordinate IT/business activities according to the schedule

Maintain professional conduct

Assist in relevant operations/operational functions as required

Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis

Requirements:

NQF Level 6 qualification

Supply chain and/or logistics experience an advantage

At least 6 years’ experience in managing complex projects across large organisations

Understanding of IT infrastructure architecture would be an advantage

Good computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, Project)

Experience in facilitating scoping and workshop sessions

Related project management qualification

Proficiency in MS Project

No criminal record

South African citizenship

Commercial awareness

Solid knowledge of a project management methodology (PMBOK or Prince 2)

Solid knowledge of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of and exposure to Business Process reengineering

Skills Needed:

Professional approach and conduct

Strong communication skills (written and verbal)

Service delivery orientated (possess sense of urgency)

Strong organisational/planning skills

Ability to find structure in an unstructured environment (ability to adapt work methods to situation at hand, while maintaining basic principles and standards)

Able to compile a project plan (including costs, deadlines and resources) to optimise production.

Able to manage a project team towards the attainment of set project objectives

Desired Skills:

Project Managment

PRINCE2

PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

