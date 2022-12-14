Senior IT Project Manager

The responsibility of the Senior Project Manager is to plan, mobilize and implement business IT projects using project management principles through the System Development Life Cycle as well as the Change Management Lifecycle to ensure that projects are delivered on time, within budget and document benefits to the business.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Document and communicate project scope and schedule
- Manage project activities against the scope and schedule
- Facilitate workshops with business and IT
- Identify and manage project dependencies
- Identify and communicate project risks
- Provide weekly project status reports to relevant stakeholders
- Manage appropriate resources to ensure project delivery
- Co-ordinate IT/business activities according to the schedule
- Maintain professional conduct
- Assist in relevant operations/operational functions as required
- Maintain housekeeping standards on a daily basis
Requirements:
- NQF Level 6 qualification
- Supply chain and/or logistics experience an advantage
- At least 6 years’ experience in managing complex projects across large organisations
- Understanding of IT infrastructure architecture would be an advantage
- Good computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, Project)
- Experience in facilitating scoping and workshop sessions
- Related project management qualification
- Proficiency in MS Project
- No criminal record
- South African citizenship
- Commercial awareness
- Solid knowledge of a project management methodology (PMBOK or Prince 2)
- Solid knowledge of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Knowledge of and exposure to Business Process reengineering
Skills Needed:
- Professional approach and conduct
- Strong communication skills (written and verbal)
- Service delivery orientated (possess sense of urgency)
- Strong organisational/planning skills
- Ability to find structure in an unstructured environment (ability to adapt work methods to situation at hand, while maintaining basic principles and standards)
- Able to compile a project plan (including costs, deadlines and resources) to optimise production.
- Able to manage a project team towards the attainment of set project objectives
Desired Skills:
- Project Managment
- PRINCE2
- PMBOK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma