Senior Java Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An industry-leading company situated in Johannesburg is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Senior Java Developer to join their team.

The successful incumbent for this position will be responsible for

Assist in the design, coding, and testing of technical solutions.

Assist in the putting together the architectural foundation of software applications

Understand standard systems development lifecycle processes and apply our methodology effectively on client engagements.

Apply knowledge of industry trends and developments to improve service to our clients.

Responsible for taking the client’s specifications and developing them into the function aspects of the application ensuring strong functionality and optimization, using programming code and design skills.

Testing the software using accessibility guidelines, coding standards to agreed service levels and time scales.

Responsible for ensuring the software is available for the Project Manager or/and Account Manager to present to the client for approval within agreed time scales.

Responsible for making any changes agreed to the software, design and functionality that may be necessary and testing again for the Project Manager and/or Account Manager to represent to the client for approval if required.

Key requirements:

ASP, ASP.net

Java Programming

PHP, HTML,

CSS, XSLT,

Software Design Patterns

MS SQL, PL/SQL and SQL.

C#, JavaScript, Angular, ASP.NET MVC

SOAP, WCF and JSON

Android, IOS Mobile Development

Experience:

Senior Developer: 5+ years

Education & certificates:

Relevant Information Technology Diploma or Degree

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website:

