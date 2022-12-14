Senior Java Developer at Hire Resolve

An industry-leading company situated in Johannesburg is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Senior Java Developer to join their team.
The successful incumbent for this position will be responsible for
- Assist in the design, coding, and testing of technical solutions.
- Assist in the putting together the architectural foundation of software applications
- Understand standard systems development lifecycle processes and apply our methodology effectively on client engagements.
- Apply knowledge of industry trends and developments to improve service to our clients.
- Responsible for taking the client’s specifications and developing them into the function aspects of the application ensuring strong functionality and optimization, using programming code and design skills.
- Testing the software using accessibility guidelines, coding standards to agreed service levels and time scales.
- Responsible for ensuring the software is available for the Project Manager or/and Account Manager to present to the client for approval within agreed time scales.
- Responsible for making any changes agreed to the software, design and functionality that may be necessary and testing again for the Project Manager and/or Account Manager to represent to the client for approval if required.
Key requirements:
- ASP, ASP.net
- Java Programming
- PHP, HTML,
- CSS, XSLT,
- Software Design Patterns
- MS SQL, PL/SQL and SQL.
- C#, JavaScript, Angular, ASP.NET MVC
- SOAP, WCF and JSON
- Android, IOS Mobile Development
Experience:
- Senior Developer: 5+ years
Education & certificates:
- Relevant Information Technology Diploma or Degree
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
