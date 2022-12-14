Senior Java Developer at Hire Resolve

Dec 14, 2022

An industry-leading company situated in Johannesburg is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Senior Java Developer to join their team.
The successful incumbent for this position will be responsible for

  • Assist in the design, coding, and testing of technical solutions.
  • Assist in the putting together the architectural foundation of software applications
  • Understand standard systems development lifecycle processes and apply our methodology effectively on client engagements.
  • Apply knowledge of industry trends and developments to improve service to our clients.
  • Responsible for taking the client’s specifications and developing them into the function aspects of the application ensuring strong functionality and optimization, using programming code and design skills.
  • Testing the software using accessibility guidelines, coding standards to agreed service levels and time scales.
  • Responsible for ensuring the software is available for the Project Manager or/and Account Manager to present to the client for approval within agreed time scales.
  • Responsible for making any changes agreed to the software, design and functionality that may be necessary and testing again for the Project Manager and/or Account Manager to represent to the client for approval if required.

Key requirements:

  • ASP, ASP.net
  • Java Programming
  • PHP, HTML,
  • CSS, XSLT,
  • Software Design Patterns
  • MS SQL, PL/SQL and SQL.
  • C#, JavaScript, Angular, ASP.NET MVC
  • SOAP, WCF and JSON
  • Android, IOS Mobile Development

Experience:

  • Senior Developer: 5+ years

Education & certificates:

  • Relevant Information Technology Diploma or Degree

