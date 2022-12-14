Senior Mobile Developer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An industry-leading client of ours is looking for the expertise of an experienced Mobile Developer to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape

????????????????????????:

4 years of experience

Relevant Degree or diploma

Flutter

.Net

Jira

Firebase

Dart

Java

C#

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

Flutter

.Net

Jira

Firebase

Dart

Java

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position