Senior Mobile Developer at Hire Resolve

Dec 14, 2022

An industry-leading client of ours is looking for the expertise of an experienced Mobile Developer to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape

  • 4 years of experience
  • Relevant Degree or diploma
  • Flutter
  • .Net
  • Jira
  • Firebase
  • Dart
  • Java
  • C#

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

