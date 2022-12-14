Senior .NET Developer at Hire Resolve

Our client is searching for an experienced Senior .Net Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Using the most recent technology, they create software specifically for the legal, medical, automobile, and canteen industries. For the past 32 years, this company has produced software for particular sectors, ensuring that its solutions are built with a stronger focus on the individual needs of each area.

When joining this team, you will not only have the opportunity to be working a hybrid role, you will also be welcomed into a friendly group of people, who has a strong team spirit, their leadership is always open to assist in any way that they can.

5+ years of experience

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

General Accounting knowledge advantages

Development Life Cycle

Team Foundation Server

VB.NET

C# (Desktop/Web)

MS SQL

SSRS

Crystal Reports

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

