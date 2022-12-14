Senior PHP Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Pretoria Region

A client of ours currently has an exciting opportunity for an experienced and talented PHP Developer to join their team in Pretoria & Johannesburg.

The successful applicant will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, support and deliver new features. Their engineering teams are divided into 4 domains (core business functions). Each domain has a Head of Product, Engineering Lead, Scrum Master and multiple development teams. Each development team has a Product Owner, Business Analyst, Team Lead, Test Analyst and Software Engineer (between 2 and 4 engineers per team).

Role Responsibilities

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, support and deliver new features

Conduct and assist with troubleshooting and debugging solutions

Ensure that solutions are by team standards and initial requirements

Actively participate in team code reviews, which helps us grow and improve code-quality

Contribute towards internal knowledge-sharing sessions on developed solutions and best practices

Education and Experience

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Relevant IT degree or diploma (Desirable)

4+ years’ experience working as a Software Engineer/Developer

Strong PHP background & working experience with PHP 7.2 or greater

Experience in PHP frameworks & related open-source technologies

Database management experience (data migration, transformation, and scripting)

Experience with modern Git workflows (Pull Requests, Code Reviews, CI/CD), Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban

Ability to build, test, and deploy applications using Docker

Applied understanding of design patterns, web application architecture and object-oriented programming

Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services and Cloud Technologies (AWS etc.)

