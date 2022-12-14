Senior PHP Developer at Hire Resolve

Dec 14, 2022

A client of ours currently has an exciting opportunity for an experienced and talented PHP Developer to join their team in Pretoria & Johannesburg.

The successful applicant will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, support and deliver new features. Their engineering teams are divided into 4 domains (core business functions). Each domain has a Head of Product, Engineering Lead, Scrum Master and multiple development teams. Each development team has a Product Owner, Business Analyst, Team Lead, Test Analyst and Software Engineer (between 2 and 4 engineers per team).

Role Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, support and deliver new features
  • Conduct and assist with troubleshooting and debugging solutions
  • Ensure that solutions are by team standards and initial requirements
  • Actively participate in team code reviews, which helps us grow and improve code-quality
  • Contribute towards internal knowledge-sharing sessions on developed solutions and best practices

Education and Experience

  • Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
  • Relevant IT degree or diploma (Desirable)
  • 4+ years’ experience working as a Software Engineer/Developer
  • Strong PHP background & working experience with PHP 7.2 or greater
  • Experience in PHP frameworks & related open-source technologies
  • Database management experience (data migration, transformation, and scripting)
  • Experience with modern Git workflows (Pull Requests, Code Reviews, CI/CD), Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban
  • Ability to build, test, and deploy applications using Docker
  • Applied understanding of design patterns, web application architecture and object-oriented programming
  • Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services and Cloud Technologies (AWS etc.)

