Senior PHP Developer at Hire Resolve

A client of ours currently has an exciting opportunity for an experienced and talented PHP Developer to join their team in Pretoria & Johannesburg.
The successful applicant will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, support and deliver new features. Their engineering teams are divided into 4 domains (core business functions). Each domain has a Head of Product, Engineering Lead, Scrum Master and multiple development teams. Each development team has a Product Owner, Business Analyst, Team Lead, Test Analyst and Software Engineer (between 2 and 4 engineers per team).
Role Responsibilities
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, support and deliver new features
- Conduct and assist with troubleshooting and debugging solutions
- Ensure that solutions are by team standards and initial requirements
- Actively participate in team code reviews, which helps us grow and improve code-quality
- Contribute towards internal knowledge-sharing sessions on developed solutions and best practices
Education and Experience
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Relevant IT degree or diploma (Desirable)
- 4+ years’ experience working as a Software Engineer/Developer
- Strong PHP background & working experience with PHP 7.2 or greater
- Experience in PHP frameworks & related open-source technologies
- Database management experience (data migration, transformation, and scripting)
- Experience with modern Git workflows (Pull Requests, Code Reviews, CI/CD), Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban
- Ability to build, test, and deploy applications using Docker
- Applied understanding of design patterns, web application architecture and object-oriented programming
- Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services and Cloud Technologies (AWS etc.)
