Senior Software Developer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An industry-leading investment company currently hold a position for a motivated and highly skilled Senior Software Developer within its team in Cape Town.

Our client is offering a unique opportunity to become part of a team working on key projects in their business, in Partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact on the company’s success story. The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of their Practice Management, Channel and their CRM platform. The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by company advisors and clients nationally. The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team. This is a hybrid position, where there is a division between remote and in-office working at Cape Town.

Role Responsibilities

Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.

Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.

Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader PSG Konsult Group.

Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.

Education and Experience

A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering

Expert C# development experience

PHP Development Experience

Angular, Bootstrap, jQuery experience

CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development

SQL experience

Agile / Scrum experience

Expert understanding of the software development process

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Strong security principles experience

Knowledge of microservice architecture

Integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)

Entity framework knowledge

Effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

Kubernetes/Docker, virtualisation experience advantageous

Cloud vendor experience advantageous

Exposure to Architecture advantageous

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today, visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

C#

PHP

Angular

Bootstrap

jQuery

CI/CD

SQL

Agile

microservice

Kubernetes

Docker

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position