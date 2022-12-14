Senior Software Developer at Hire Resolve – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An industry-leading investment company currently hold a position for a motivated and highly skilled Senior Software Developer within its team in Cape Town.
Our client is offering a unique opportunity to become part of a team working on key projects in their business, in Partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact on the company’s success story. The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of their Practice Management, Channel and their CRM platform. The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by company advisors and clients nationally. The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team. This is a hybrid position, where there is a division between remote and in-office working at Cape Town.
Role Responsibilities
- Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.
- Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.
- Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader PSG Konsult Group.
- Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
- Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
- Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.
- Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.
- Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
- Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.
Education and Experience
- A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
- Expert C# development experience
- PHP Development Experience
- Angular, Bootstrap, jQuery experience
- CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
- SQL experience
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
- Strong security principles experience
- Knowledge of microservice architecture
- Integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
- Entity framework knowledge
- Effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
- Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making
- Kubernetes/Docker, virtualisation experience advantageous
- Cloud vendor experience advantageous
- Exposure to Architecture advantageous
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing apply for this role today
