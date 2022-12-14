Senior Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



The Senior Service Architect will be responsible for the delivery of ITIL-based service design and transition management services. This role is a great opportunity to work in an environment where you can make a real difference with your skills, knowledge, and experience.

Responsibilities

Providing IT service design expertise, including project planning and definition, technical architecture guidance, documentation creation/consultation, and business requirements gathering;

Working as part of the team providing transition management support from new to mature solutions within their domain; Supporting change projects by ensuring that best practices are adhered to during all phases of implementation.

Establishing relevant standards for future implementation strategies (e.g., standards around performance monitoring); Identifying

Requirements

Supports all service delivery functions with the goal of optimizing and simplifying processes while adhering to regulatory requirements and organizational goals

Collaborates with others to plan, test, and implement new and existing projects within the organization.

Demonstrates expertise in transitioning business processes from one phase of ITIL to another phase or phase change to another.

Participate or lead in scope of work determination, services pricing models and analysis of RFP/RFIs

Lead RFP responses for Managed Service requirements

Work closely with the Solution team and the Client Contract Manager throughout this process and also assist in decision making

Design solutions for the client that will be commercially competitive whilst managing risk

Develop a thorough understanding of the client’s business needs and technology strategy and uses this to define and build a managed service that aligns with the client’s technology objectives

Build Service architecture models that leverage the Company Platform services to ensure the optimal functioning of an entities IT application software and Cloud infrastructure by outlining solutions architecture descriptions across domains, functions, and industries, then monitoring and governing the implementation

Desired Skills:

IT Architecture

DevOps

Network administartion

Database Management

Engineering

