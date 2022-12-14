Senior SQL Server DBA Consultant

Job purpose:



This position requires a highly competent, highly motivated, and driven individual who is able to work well on their own and within the team, with limited supervision, and who actively seeks ways of adding value to the business in their role as Senior DBA. Primary responsibilities include database software installation and upgrades, database requirements analysis and design, database creation, database monitoring, and tuning, database backup and recovery, and maintenance of existing database support scripts and related processes. Cloud experience (preferably AWS).

Minimum requirements:

Bachelors Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field

Must have 7+ years of experience

Must be able to work independently with little supervision.

Required to have Cloud experience preferably in AWS.

Must possess excellent communication skills, including writing and presenting technical reports, presentations, and general correspondence.

Experience with MS SQL Server – Clustered SQL Servers, replication, database replication

Responsibilities:

Database Software Installation and Upgrades. Identify server hardware, software, and configurations necessary for the various SQL versions

Develop new processes, leveraging new technology, to streamline the process of building new database servers

Database Requirements Analysis and Design

Enforcement of database standards

Work with application development teams to design, and review designs for new databases, or changes to existing databases

Assess and identify database server resource requirements based on new application and customer requirements

Periodically assess and refine database standards based on new technologies and business direction

Database Monitoring and Tuning

Develop and improve procedures for automated monitoring of database availability and performance

Review performance stats and recommend changes for tuning database, server, storage configurations, and applications

Database Backup and Recovery

Participate in backup audits, ensuring all databases and associated logs are being backed-up

Periodically conduct test database restores to validate backup integrity and refresh skills

Gather requirements and make recommendations for application backup and recovery

Implement new backup and recovery processes that leverage new techniques and technology

Database Problem Research and Resolution

Assume ownership of database-related problems; pursuing short and long-term problem resolution and root cause analysis

Work with vendors and internal support representatives to gather information, and determine and implement resolutions. Coordinate interaction with vendors in critical database problem situations

Database Support and troubleshooting

Desired Skills:

Cloud Experience

AWS

Computer Science

Communication

Monitoring

Tuning

