Server Specialist at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 14, 2022

Our client in the Technology Industry, based in the Johannesburg (Brynston) is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Server Specialist (T2); minimum of 5 years experience secures.

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years’ experience
  • Experience in Hyper-V clustering would be an advantage
  • Server 2012R2/2016 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
  • Office 365 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
  • Any Azure exams would be an advantage
  • Any SQL Server exams would be an advantage
  • Any Mimecast exams would be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

General technical support:

  • Provide full hardware level support on servers.
  • Provide full hardware level support on workstations (Extensive Mac experience)
  • Infrastructure management.
  • Troubleshooting of server faults/failures and escalation to T3.
  • Creation of users on Apple and Windows platforms.
  • Joining workstations to Active Directory managed domains.
  • Support on both Apple Mac and Windows end-user devices.
  • Basic SQL knowledge – Creating new instances on SQL server.
  • Setup scripts for mapping network drives, Office 365 support.
  • Setting up VPN connections on workstations.
  • Basic troubleshooting of VPN server faults.
  • Enterprise printer setup and managing Papercut – (printer software).
  • Symantec troubleshoot (installation, troubleshoot, licensing).
  • Mimecast: Create rules and policies, Archiving and Signatures, mail traces.
  • SAN storage – Entire spectrum and understanding of zoning.
  • Extensive knowledge on SAN devices and how they interconnect.
  • Veeam Server Backups.
  • Mobile device management (Manage Engine).
  • Basic understanding of Check Point Firewall.
  • Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer services.
  • This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.

Networking and Connectivity:

  • Understanding of basic Vlan traffic management.
  • Networking Aruba Switch management and Aruba Wireless controllers with Radius.
  • Configuration/troubleshooting of managed switches.
  • Assist clients with IP delisting from being Blacklisted.
  • Troubleshooting of public DNS (e.g., MX records, SPF records)
  • Troubleshooting of physical network failures.
  • Troubleshooting of network routing and mail flow.

Windows Server Administration:

  • Server 2012R2 and 2016 extensive knowledge.
  • Administration and Support of Windows Server 2012 – 2016.
  • Administration of AD/DS Promote/Demote servers.
  • Administration and Support of DNS administration (AD DNS).
  • Administration and Support of mail server administration (Exchange 2012 – 2016,
  • Office 365).
  • Administration and support of strong Windows security understanding (file sharing / access).
  • Windows Hyper-V clustering (Server 2016).
  • Malware/ Addware removal, Add / Remove Roles.
  • Troubleshoot services not starting.

Managed Services:

  • Have a full understanding of Server Monitoring.
  • Full understanding of Server Administration.
  • An understanding of Ticket Priorities.
  • Administration and Support of backups, incl T2 escalations (Redstor and Veeam) VoIP (Free PBX).

Administrative Requirements:

  • Must be familiar with POPIA.
  • Afterhours work is a requirement on an adhoc basis.
  • Time sheets to be submitted every Monday morning by 10:00am
  • Ticket management.
  • You are required to complete your KPI monthly.
  • Maintaining KPI scores above 85% every month.
  • All backing information will be supplied before the completion is due.

