Server Specialist at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client in the Technology Industry, based in the Johannesburg (Brynston) is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Server Specialist (T2); minimum of 5 years experience secures.

Requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience

Experience in Hyper-V clustering would be an advantage

Server 2012R2/2016 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)

Office 365 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)

Any Azure exams would be an advantage

Any SQL Server exams would be an advantage

Any Mimecast exams would be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

General technical support:

Provide full hardware level support on servers.

Provide full hardware level support on workstations (Extensive Mac experience)

Infrastructure management.

Troubleshooting of server faults/failures and escalation to T3.

Creation of users on Apple and Windows platforms.

Joining workstations to Active Directory managed domains.

Support on both Apple Mac and Windows end-user devices.

Basic SQL knowledge – Creating new instances on SQL server.

Setup scripts for mapping network drives, Office 365 support.

Setting up VPN connections on workstations.

Basic troubleshooting of VPN server faults.

Enterprise printer setup and managing Papercut – (printer software).

Symantec troubleshoot (installation, troubleshoot, licensing).

Mimecast: Create rules and policies, Archiving and Signatures, mail traces.

SAN storage – Entire spectrum and understanding of zoning.

Extensive knowledge on SAN devices and how they interconnect.

Veeam Server Backups.

Mobile device management (Manage Engine).

Basic understanding of Check Point Firewall.

Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer services.

This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.

Networking and Connectivity:

Understanding of basic Vlan traffic management.

Networking Aruba Switch management and Aruba Wireless controllers with Radius.

Configuration/troubleshooting of managed switches.

Assist clients with IP delisting from being Blacklisted.

Troubleshooting of public DNS (e.g., MX records, SPF records)

Troubleshooting of physical network failures.

Troubleshooting of network routing and mail flow.

Windows Server Administration:

Server 2012R2 and 2016 extensive knowledge.

Administration and Support of Windows Server 2012 – 2016.

Administration of AD/DS Promote/Demote servers.

Administration and Support of DNS administration (AD DNS).

Administration and Support of mail server administration (Exchange 2012 – 2016,

Office 365).

Administration and support of strong Windows security understanding (file sharing / access).

Windows Hyper-V clustering (Server 2016).

Malware/ Addware removal, Add / Remove Roles.

Troubleshoot services not starting.

Managed Services:

Have a full understanding of Server Monitoring.

Full understanding of Server Administration.

An understanding of Ticket Priorities.

Administration and Support of backups, incl T2 escalations (Redstor and Veeam) VoIP (Free PBX).

Administrative Requirements:

Must be familiar with POPIA.

Afterhours work is a requirement on an adhoc basis.

Time sheets to be submitted every Monday morning by 10:00am

Ticket management.

You are required to complete your KPI monthly.

Maintaining KPI scores above 85% every month.

All backing information will be supplied before the completion is due.

