Server Specialist at Headhunters

Our client in the Technology Industry, based in the Johannesburg (Brynston) is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Server Specialist (T2); minimum of 5 years experience secures.
Requirements:
- At least 5 years’ experience
- Experience in Hyper-V clustering would be an advantage
- Server 2012R2/2016 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
- Office 365 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
- Any Azure exams would be an advantage
- Any SQL Server exams would be an advantage
- Any Mimecast exams would be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
General technical support:
- Provide full hardware level support on servers.
- Provide full hardware level support on workstations (Extensive Mac experience)
- Infrastructure management.
- Troubleshooting of server faults/failures and escalation to T3.
- Creation of users on Apple and Windows platforms.
- Joining workstations to Active Directory managed domains.
- Support on both Apple Mac and Windows end-user devices.
- Basic SQL knowledge – Creating new instances on SQL server.
- Setup scripts for mapping network drives, Office 365 support.
- Setting up VPN connections on workstations.
- Basic troubleshooting of VPN server faults.
- Enterprise printer setup and managing Papercut – (printer software).
- Symantec troubleshoot (installation, troubleshoot, licensing).
- Mimecast: Create rules and policies, Archiving and Signatures, mail traces.
- SAN storage – Entire spectrum and understanding of zoning.
- Extensive knowledge on SAN devices and how they interconnect.
- Veeam Server Backups.
- Mobile device management (Manage Engine).
- Basic understanding of Check Point Firewall.
- Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer services.
- This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
Networking and Connectivity:
- Understanding of basic Vlan traffic management.
- Networking Aruba Switch management and Aruba Wireless controllers with Radius.
- Configuration/troubleshooting of managed switches.
- Assist clients with IP delisting from being Blacklisted.
- Troubleshooting of public DNS (e.g., MX records, SPF records)
- Troubleshooting of physical network failures.
- Troubleshooting of network routing and mail flow.
Windows Server Administration:
- Server 2012R2 and 2016 extensive knowledge.
- Administration and Support of Windows Server 2012 – 2016.
- Administration of AD/DS Promote/Demote servers.
- Administration and Support of DNS administration (AD DNS).
- Administration and Support of mail server administration (Exchange 2012 – 2016,
- Office 365).
- Administration and support of strong Windows security understanding (file sharing / access).
- Windows Hyper-V clustering (Server 2016).
- Malware/ Addware removal, Add / Remove Roles.
- Troubleshoot services not starting.
Managed Services:
- Have a full understanding of Server Monitoring.
- Full understanding of Server Administration.
- An understanding of Ticket Priorities.
- Administration and Support of backups, incl T2 escalations (Redstor and Veeam) VoIP (Free PBX).
Administrative Requirements:
- Must be familiar with POPIA.
- Afterhours work is a requirement on an adhoc basis.
- Time sheets to be submitted every Monday morning by 10:00am
- Ticket management.
- You are required to complete your KPI monthly.
- Maintaining KPI scores above 85% every month.
- All backing information will be supplied before the completion is due.
