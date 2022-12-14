Software Developer – Gauteng Primrose

Job purpose:



The Software Developer is responsible for the development, support and maintenance of all software applications within the Company environment in order to ensure maximum uptime and production for users.

Core Duties & Responsibilities:

Assist in day-to-day programming projects, including, but not limited to:

Coding on current and new projects.

Code maintenance of released projects.

Assist customers with queries.

Debugging and fixing issues.

Testing.

– Assist in building and releasing a versioned, deployable package to customers. – Assist in developing documentation throughout the software development life cycle.

Technical skills & Abilities:

Must have strong knowledge of C#.

Very experienced with Xamarin development and app deployment.

Experienced with GitHub.

Experience with client/server or multi-tier architecture.

Experience with using Web API endpoints.

Should be comfortable with simple database administration (create tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures) in Microsoft SQL.

Not essential, but knowledge of integration with SAP will be a very big bonus.

Not essential, but knowledge of how CI/CD pipelines work will be a bonus.

Not essential, but knowledge of Microsoft Azure will be a bonus.

Not essential, but knowledge of Web API creation will be a bonus.

Not essential, but knowledge of JavaScript will be a bonus.

Qualification & Experience Required:

BSc. Computer Science – Or B-Tech with Programming

Result and output-focused.

High Attention to detail.

Eagerness to learn with a passion for technology.

Willingness to research and solve complex problems.

Self-driven and inquisitive.

Good interpersonal and collaboration skills.

Passion for problem-solving and continuous improvement.

Ability to interact and communicate effectively with both non-technical and highly technical stakeholders.

Ability to interact and communicate effectively with both internal and external stakeholders on all levels.

Ability to work well as part of a team.

Resourceful and action orientated.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and meet deadlines under pressure.

Critical, analytical, and systematic thinking.

Enthusiastic and confident individual.

Flexible and adaptable to changing situations and requirements.

Manage own workload and timelines.

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Software Development

C++

PHP

SQL

HTML

Coding

