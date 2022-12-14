Software Tester

Job purpose:



Software Testers are responsible for the quality of software development and deployment. They are involved in performing automated and manual tests to ensure the software created by developers is fit for purpose. Some of the duties include analysis of software, and systems, mitigating risk, and preventing software issues.

Requirements:

Ability to Analyse and translate Business Requirements into Test scenarios and Test Cases

Preparing Test Plans and writing test scripts for automation where necessary

Perform Peer-peer test case reviews as and when needed

Application of Various Testing techniques including but not limited to Unit, functional, integration, and performance testing

Develop and execute Automated Tests for User Interface and Back O¨ce Applications ½. Assisting with UAT

Applying Creative problem-solving skills ¾. Identifying impacts on Systems if testing fails

Collaborate with the test team members to ensure high-quality releases

Setting up and maintaining Quality Assurance Standards

Participate in defining test approach, Test Plans, release and maintenance

Co-ordinate and Schedule testing activity required by external parties

Understand, analyse test results and prepare test completion reports

Contribute towards the content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.

Request for Services (RFS) maintenance, tracking, and resolution

Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT

Relevant qualification in Business Analysis

CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI preferable

A background in Payments, Partner Management, Vendor SLA and Performance Management, and partner Billing. UI/UX testing experience would be a bonus.

Test Automation experience is a must.

A good understanding of CRM, Order Management, Product Catalogue and Offer Management would be a bonus

Azure Dev Ops experience is a must.

Desired Skills:

Programming

Frontend

Backend

Database

SQL

Source Control Systems

