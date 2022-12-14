System Engineer

Contract type: Long Term Contract Period of Contract: 5 years Job Level: Skilled / Middle Management

Work Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

The Company supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programs to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences, and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometer Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programs such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeest Hoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) program in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialization endeavors.

To work as part of a team executing the systems engineering during design, construction, integration, verification, and commissioning of the SKA Mid Dishes and associated supporting systems, both in the laboratories in Cape Town and on site at Carnarvon in the Northern Cape.

Key Responsibilities:

Plan and execute assembly, integration, and verification of complicated systems, both in the laboratory and in the

Responsible for systems engineering over multiple lifecycle phases with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of systems design, for subsystems and systems with medium

Establishing baselines and design configurations, including preparing and implementing engineering changes to the

Performing detail engineering analysis and synthesis of alternative solutions derived from unclear or vague

Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and

Provide “field engineering” services after delivery to aid in fault diagnostics and

Coaching or mentoring one or more young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems

Participate in work teams focused on Project or Program planning and strategic decision

Contribute to the organizational maturity through the maintenance and upgrade of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 4+ years; OR

Eng with 3+ years; OR

PhD/D.Eng with 1+ years

Experience:

Integration, test, and verification of complicated

Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g., CORE)

Application and control of systems engineering processes and

Baseline establishment and

Change control

Knowledge:

Recognized domain knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools, and

Configuration management and configuration management

Systems Engineering Standards, g., ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];,

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

Additional Notes:

The applicant should have the following skills/abilities/competencies:

Operate independently or as part of a team to engineer products and systems, typically at any level of the systems hierarchy from materials & components up to

Undertake engineering activities covering multiple lifecycle phases of the system under development with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of system

Perform detailed engineering tasks and analysis with limited or no supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the

Provide systems engineering on a primary system across multiple domains while supporting a secondary product

Contribute to- or lead- the evolution and implementation of improved engineering

Use advanced interpersonal skills to influence engineering attitudes and systems design for operational

The Systems Engineer will operate within a matrix engineering organization and thus may be deployed between various projects and

teams with different specific roles as dictated by the current organizational

ASEP/CSEP accreditation will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

