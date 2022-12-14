Yassir Express launches in Gauteng

On-demand shopping app Yassir Express has gone live in Gauteng.

Yassir Express offers a one-stop shop for thousands of products including everything from nappies and pharmacy items to pet food, fresh fruit and vegetables, and meat – all delivered right to customers’ doorsteps in just under 30 minutes.

Yassir South Africa GM Timothy Kiluba notes that speed, variety, and affordability have been central to Yassir’s popularity in other African markets, with over 8-million users across the continent.

“Our business model relies exclusively on dark stores and last-mile delivery. This ensures that our prices remain highly competitive and, most importantly, that we can offer faster and more reliable delivery times with a target of less than 30 minutes from purchase to arrival.

“Our aim is to consistently meet our promise to users, providing a seamless shopping experience that removes all inconvenience or hassle.”

Yassir Express has launched several dedicated dark stores or sophisticated warehouses to serve users across northern regions of Johannesburg and Centurion. Instead of relying on traditional retail stores for supplies, which often sell out of products and are subject to time delays, these dark stores are not open to the public. This allows Yassir staff to quickly assemble shopping baskets and dispatch them to any location within a large radius of their stores.

“Our dark store model means that we can avoid inflating any product costs on our platform, making shopping more affordable,” says Kiluba. “Rather than being limited to retail times, shoppers can also place their orders from as early as 6 am to 10 pm, and we do not place any limits on the number of items ordered or basket sizes, giving you the freedom to buy as many products from our catalogue as you would like.”