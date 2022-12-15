Analyst Programmer – 3E Report Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key Deliverables:
- 3E Report development
- Detail of unit tests performed & results
Essential Qualifications / Experience
- Experienced in analysing, creating and modeling using a variety of tools and techniques;
- Strong communication skills and the demonstrable ability to communicate appropriately at all levels of the organization; this includes written and verbal communications as well as visualizations;
- 3E IDE Certification (essential)
- 3E Report Development (custom built reports) (strong – essential)
- 3E Report Development (configuration support) (strong – essential)
- Working on international projects (desirable)
- Legal experience (strong – essential)
- Good International Standard of English both Written and Oral (Essential)
Desired Skills:
- 3E IDE
- 3E Report
- Legal
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Global Law Firm