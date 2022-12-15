Analyst Programmer – 3E Report Developer

Dec 15, 2022

Key Deliverables:

  • 3E Report development
  • Detail of unit tests performed & results

Essential Qualifications / Experience

  • Experienced in analysing, creating and modeling using a variety of tools and techniques;
  • Strong communication skills and the demonstrable ability to communicate appropriately at all levels of the organization; this includes written and verbal communications as well as visualizations;
  • 3E IDE Certification (essential)
  • 3E Report Development (custom built reports) (strong – essential)
  • 3E Report Development (configuration support) (strong – essential)
  • Working on international projects (desirable)
  • Legal experience (strong – essential)
  • Good International Standard of English both Written and Oral (Essential)

Desired Skills:

  • 3E IDE
  • 3E Report
  • Legal

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Global Law Firm

