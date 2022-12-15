BI Data Analyst

Dec 15, 2022

Key Deliverables

  • Responsible for documenting the source fields needed & level of quality needed in order to provide a source
  • for integration
  • Supporting & helping the source system team cleanse, map & complete their data.
  • Analysing & auditing data provided to ensure it meets EDI needs

Requirements:

  • Data analysis (composition & completion of data fields) using SQL (strong)
  • ETL/BI layer analysis (strong)
  • Elite 3E / Thomson Reuters 3E mandatory
  • Financial processes for a professional services firm
  • Working on international projects
  • Standard business analyst skills (strong)
  • Ability to extract mappings from code (desirable)
  • Legal – particularly working on PMS implementations (desirable)

Desired Skills:

  • 3E
  • SQL
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Global Law Firm

