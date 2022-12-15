BI Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key Deliverables
- Responsible for documenting the source fields needed & level of quality needed in order to provide a source
- for integration
- Supporting & helping the source system team cleanse, map & complete their data.
- Analysing & auditing data provided to ensure it meets EDI needs
Requirements:
- Data analysis (composition & completion of data fields) using SQL (strong)
- ETL/BI layer analysis (strong)
- Elite 3E / Thomson Reuters 3E mandatory
- Financial processes for a professional services firm
- Working on international projects
- Standard business analyst skills (strong)
- Ability to extract mappings from code (desirable)
- Legal – particularly working on PMS implementations (desirable)
Desired Skills:
- 3E
- SQL
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Global Law Firm