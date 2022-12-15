BI ETL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Dec 15, 2022

We are currently looking to expand our team by appointing a BI ETL Developer for a permanent role in Western Cape.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar.

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years of commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development

  • Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

  • SSRS, SSAS (multidimensional and tabular), MDX, PowerBI (advantageous)

  • Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball’s methodology.

  • Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query/ reporting requirements.

  • Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements.

  • Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity.

  • Adhering to the company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies.

  • Provide a high level of customer service.

Work Environment:

  • Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

