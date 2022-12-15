Data Analyst (Commercial) – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Looking for a Data Analyst with experience in the Commercial and Retail sector to translate strategic & Business inelegancy in to technical implementations. The candidate will also be responsible for gathering insights and using complex data sets.
Key Performance indicators
- Analyse and understand the current business environment, strategies and current trends
- Use deep dive analytics, and category, shopper and market insights to develop strategies that promote promotion optimisation, effective pricing strategies, category expansion and brand growth
- Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain
- Assess business cases, feasibility, and risk, considering underlying business architecture.
- Liaise with relevant parties to coordinate initiatives, highlight risks and discuss issue
- Develop actionable insights from data to support key business decisions internally and externally.
- Translate initiatives into feasible action plans in collaboration with the relevant parties
- Work with suppliers to fully understand their insights needs and develop strategies.
- Support suppliers to access and fully leverage the insights technology platform
- Collaborate across teams and functions to fully leverage data and shift mindsets from facts and findings to insights and evidence that drive sound business decisions
- Layer shopper behavioural data research to inform the integration of customer, consumer, and shopper understanding in order to address key business objectives
- Understand key issues, benchmarks, and best practices and translate findings into recommendations for optimal business solution
Qualification and Experience
- Degree in Economics, Business, Marketing or a related field
- 5 years’ experience working on related projects using data science, integration and strategy
- Proficient in using MS Excel (Advanced), Power BI / BI Applications, BACCM process an advantage, SQL an advantage
- Experience working with Power BI / related tools is preferable
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Business Intelligence
- Power BI
- Data Science
- Strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree