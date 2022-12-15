Data Analyst (Commercial)

Dec 15, 2022

Looking for a Data Analyst with experience in the Commercial and Retail sector to translate strategic & Business inelegancy in to technical implementations. The candidate will also be responsible for gathering insights and using complex data sets.

Key Performance indicators

  • Analyse and understand the current business environment, strategies and current trends
  • Use deep dive analytics, and category, shopper and market insights to develop strategies that promote promotion optimisation, effective pricing strategies, category expansion and brand growth
  • Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain
  • Assess business cases, feasibility, and risk, considering underlying business architecture.
  • Liaise with relevant parties to coordinate initiatives, highlight risks and discuss issue
  • Develop actionable insights from data to support key business decisions internally and externally.
  • Translate initiatives into feasible action plans in collaboration with the relevant parties
  • Work with suppliers to fully understand their insights needs and develop strategies.
  • Support suppliers to access and fully leverage the insights technology platform
  • Collaborate across teams and functions to fully leverage data and shift mindsets from facts and findings to insights and evidence that drive sound business decisions
  • Layer shopper behavioural data research to inform the integration of customer, consumer, and shopper understanding in order to address key business objectives
  • Understand key issues, benchmarks, and best practices and translate findings into recommendations for optimal business solution

Qualification and Experience

  • Degree in Economics, Business, Marketing or a related field
  • 5 years’ experience working on related projects using data science, integration and strategy
  • Proficient in using MS Excel (Advanced), Power BI / BI Applications, BACCM process an advantage, SQL an advantage
  • Experience working with Power BI / related tools is preferable

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Business Intelligence
  • Power BI
  • Data Science
  • Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

