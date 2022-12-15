Data Analyst (Commercial)

Looking for a Data Analyst with experience in the Commercial and Retail sector to translate strategic & Business inelegancy in to technical implementations. The candidate will also be responsible for gathering insights and using complex data sets.

Key Performance indicators

Analyse and understand the current business environment, strategies and current trends

Use deep dive analytics, and category, shopper and market insights to develop strategies that promote promotion optimisation, effective pricing strategies, category expansion and brand growth

Improve and maintain the systems and operational processes within a specific domain

Assess business cases, feasibility, and risk, considering underlying business architecture.

Liaise with relevant parties to coordinate initiatives, highlight risks and discuss issue

Develop actionable insights from data to support key business decisions internally and externally.

Translate initiatives into feasible action plans in collaboration with the relevant parties

Work with suppliers to fully understand their insights needs and develop strategies.

Support suppliers to access and fully leverage the insights technology platform

Collaborate across teams and functions to fully leverage data and shift mindsets from facts and findings to insights and evidence that drive sound business decisions

Layer shopper behavioural data research to inform the integration of customer, consumer, and shopper understanding in order to address key business objectives

Understand key issues, benchmarks, and best practices and translate findings into recommendations for optimal business solution

Qualification and Experience

Degree in Economics, Business, Marketing or a related field

5 years’ experience working on related projects using data science, integration and strategy

Proficient in using MS Excel (Advanced), Power BI / BI Applications, BACCM process an advantage, SQL an advantage

Experience working with Power BI / related tools is preferable

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Business Intelligence

Power BI

Data Science

Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

