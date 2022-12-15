Data Engineer

Dec 15, 2022

  • Develop, construct, test and maintain data pipelines as defined by the architectures.
  • Strong ability to interpret business requirements and align them to the software architecture that defines the data pipelines.
  • Very strong in the SQL, Should be able to identify ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality and use data to discover tasks that can be automated, Scala / Python , ETL tools additional plus.

Desired Skills:

  • team player
  • Good communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *