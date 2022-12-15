Data Engineer

Dec 15, 2022

The candidate will be responsible for setting up data architecture. This will include Meta data, modelling and governance. You will be accountable for Data management, Technical Architecture and the day-to-day operations delivering data insights.

Key Performance indicators

  • Develops a data lake maturity roadmap that is designed to contain and deliver initial insights as well as scale to accommodate ongoing and future data storage requirements
  • Creates data pipelines and transform data to a structure that is relevant to the problem by selecting appropriate techniques
  • Designs, develop and deploy data pipelines to bring data from source destinations into a data lake
  • Ensures that data pipelines and stores are performing, efficiently and organized, given a specific set of requirements and constraints
  • Integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions
  • Analyses complex data elements, systems, data flows, dependencies, and relationships to contribute to conceptual, physical, and logical data models
  • Develops the Logical Data Model and Physical Data Models including data lake designs
  • Defines relational tables, primary and foreign keys and stored procedures to create a data model structure
  • Evaluates and manages the most cost- effective storage and governance solutions

Qualification and Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related Commercial qualification
  • 8 years’ experience working in key data engineering roles within retail
  • 5 years’ experience managing data lakes and data storage repositories
  • Knowledge and experience of Data Lake design, operational maintenance and management; experience
  • Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, as well as an understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
  • Experience with tools such as Azure data lake, Synapse and Data Brix; Google Big Query and Big Table will be advantageous
  • Very good experience and skills in Data Modelling and Data warehousing
  • Proven skills with Data Governance and Big Data Strategies

Desired Skills:

  • Data engineering
  • Big data
  • Big Data Development
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Data Modeling
  • Data Lake
  • Synapse
  • Azure
  • Data Brix
  • Big Table

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years FMCG
  • More than 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

