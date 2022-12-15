Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Develop, construct, test and maintain data pipelines as defined by the architectures.
- Strong ability to interpret business requirements and align them to the software architecture that defines the data pipelines.
- Very strong in the SQL, Should be able to identify ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality and use data to discover tasks that can be automated, Scala / Python , ETL tools additional plus.
Desired Skills:
- team player
- Good communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree