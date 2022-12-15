Data Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

The candidate will be responsible for setting up data architecture. This will include Meta data, modelling and governance. You will be accountable for Data management, Technical Architecture and the day-to-day operations delivering data insights.

Key Performance indicators

Develops a data lake maturity roadmap that is designed to contain and deliver initial insights as well as scale to accommodate ongoing and future data storage requirements

Creates data pipelines and transform data to a structure that is relevant to the problem by selecting appropriate techniques

Designs, develop and deploy data pipelines to bring data from source destinations into a data lake

Ensures that data pipelines and stores are performing, efficiently and organized, given a specific set of requirements and constraints

Integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions

Analyses complex data elements, systems, data flows, dependencies, and relationships to contribute to conceptual, physical, and logical data models

Develops the Logical Data Model and Physical Data Models including data lake designs

Defines relational tables, primary and foreign keys and stored procedures to create a data model structure

Evaluates and manages the most cost- effective storage and governance solutions

Qualification and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related Commercial qualification

8 years’ experience working in key data engineering roles within retail

5 years’ experience managing data lakes and data storage repositories

Knowledge and experience of Data Lake design, operational maintenance and management; experience

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, as well as an understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Experience with tools such as Azure data lake, Synapse and Data Brix; Google Big Query and Big Table will be advantageous

Very good experience and skills in Data Modelling and Data warehousing

Proven skills with Data Governance and Big Data Strategies

Desired Skills:

Data engineering

Big data

Big Data Development

Big Data Analytics

Data Modeling

Data Lake

Synapse

Azure

Data Brix

Big Table

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

More than 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position