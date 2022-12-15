Enterprise Architect

Dec 15, 2022

Qualifications

  • Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree (essential)

Experience

  • Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs

  • Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios

  • Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain

  • Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes

  • Contributing Architecture expertise to Retail Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production

  • Successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment

  • Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies

  • Managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable)

  • Retail industry experience with an understanding of Retail business processes. (desirable)

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Retail

