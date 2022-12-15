Enterprise Architect

Qualifications

Experience

Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs

Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios

Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain

Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes

Contributing Architecture expertise to Retail Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production

Successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment

Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies

Managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable)