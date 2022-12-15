Enterprise Architect

Qualifications
- Computer Science/Logistics/Architecture/Software degree or equivalent science degree (essential)
Experience
-
Architecture consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs
-
Shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios
-
Architecting large complex systems within the Retail Domain
-
Participating in RFx technology acquisition processes
-
Contributing Architecture expertise to Retail Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production
-
Successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment
-
Collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies
-
Managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable)
-
Retail industry experience with an understanding of Retail business processes. (desirable)
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architecture
- Retail