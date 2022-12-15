Functional Specialist – Financials – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 15, 2022

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

  • To backfill for current incumbents performing functional operational support in the following Financial modules
    o Fixed Assets
    o Accounts receivable
    o General Ledger
    o Accounts Payable
    o Projects
    o I-Expenses
    o Asset Tracking

Minimum qualification required:

  • A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
  • Five to eight years’ experience in Financials.

Competencies:

  • Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
  • Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.
  • Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).
  • Client orientation.
  • Decision-making.
  • Time and work management.
  • Problem-solving and analysis.
  • Contributing to team success

Desired Skills:

  • Problem-solving and analysis
  • Time and work management
  • Decision-making
  • Client orientation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Key deliverables:

– Backfill Functional Specialist Financial services for Financials

