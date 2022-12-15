Functional Specialist – Financials

The scope will include but will not be limited to:
- To backfill for current incumbents performing functional operational support in the following Financial modules
o Fixed Assets
o Accounts receivable
o General Ledger
o Accounts Payable
o Projects
o I-Expenses
o Asset Tracking
Minimum qualification required:
- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
- Five to eight years’ experience in Financials.
Competencies:
- Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
- Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.
- Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).
- Client orientation.
- Decision-making.
- Time and work management.
- Problem-solving and analysis.
- Contributing to team success
Desired Skills:
- Problem-solving and analysis
- Time and work management
- Decision-making
- Client orientation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Key deliverables:
– Backfill Functional Specialist Financial services for Financials