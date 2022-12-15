Functional Specialist – Financials

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

To backfill for current incumbents performing functional operational support in the following Financial modules

o Fixed Assets

o Accounts receivable

o General Ledger

o Accounts Payable

o Projects

o I-Expenses

o Asset Tracking

Minimum qualification required:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

Five to eight years’ experience in Financials.

Competencies:

Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.

Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.

Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).

Client orientation.

Decision-making.

Time and work management.

Problem-solving and analysis.

Contributing to team success

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Key deliverables:

– Backfill Functional Specialist Financial services for Financials

