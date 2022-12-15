Manual Tester – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Manual Tester to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg.

What you will be doing:

Analysis of requirements – Review Specifications – business, functional and technical – prior to drawing up test cases

Produce Test Cases – modular, integrated, volume and regression tests

Identify the risks in the Test Plan

Create test data i.e. create new profiles, create batch files, etc

Execute tests and update test cases with test results

Track and record errors picked up during testing

Categorise, prioritise and report all errors

Defect management (initiate and run meetings with Business and Tech teams)

Responsible for coordinating User Acceptance Testing

Identify changes that impact current Build Test Matrix

Update Build Test Matrix with any changes to current functionality

Conduct build (deployment) testing prior to Live in Build week

Conduct Live testing once build is done

Non-prioritised integrated testing for the other Business units within company Group

Administration tasks include: Documented Test Cases, Test Plans, Error Logs, Follow sign off procedures and manual storage

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields

3 years testing analysis experience

Exposure to Test Director

Exposure to Quality Centre

Experience working with manual test cases

SQL knowledge would be an advantage

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Test analysis

regression tests

manual test

functional tests

