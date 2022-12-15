Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Manual Tester to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg.
What you will be doing:
- Analysis of requirements – Review Specifications – business, functional and technical – prior to drawing up test cases
- Produce Test Cases – modular, integrated, volume and regression tests
- Identify the risks in the Test Plan
- Create test data i.e. create new profiles, create batch files, etc
- Execute tests and update test cases with test results
- Track and record errors picked up during testing
- Categorise, prioritise and report all errors
- Defect management (initiate and run meetings with Business and Tech teams)
- Responsible for coordinating User Acceptance Testing
- Identify changes that impact current Build Test Matrix
- Update Build Test Matrix with any changes to current functionality
- Conduct build (deployment) testing prior to Live in Build week
- Conduct Live testing once build is done
- Non-prioritised integrated testing for the other Business units within company Group
- Administration tasks include: Documented Test Cases, Test Plans, Error Logs, Follow sign off procedures and manual storage
What we are looking for:
- Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields
- 3 years testing analysis experience
- Exposure to Test Director
- Exposure to Quality Centre
- Experience working with manual test cases
- SQL knowledge would be an advantage
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Test analysis
- regression tests
- manual test
- functional tests