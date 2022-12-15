Network Engineer (F5) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Managing F5 load balancing in a large scale, complex, enterprise systems.

Product maintenance and upgrades services.

Performing testing on product capacity.

Managing software deployments.

Developing and maintaining documentation of design, as well as, on-going operation and administration of systems.

Implementation and supporting the organisation’s systems infrastructure.

Producing technical specifications and designs.

Preferred Qualifications:

Certified Cisco – CCNA CCNP and Security.

F5 Certified – 101 OR 201.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4 Years’ experience in Network Engineering.

2 Years’ experience working with F5 Products.

In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocol.

Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring and analysis tools.

Solid understanding of network operating systems.

Desired Skills:

F5

Cisco

Unix

