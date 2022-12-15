Professional Revit Architect for Sandton – Gauteng Sandown

Architect Needed for an Architectural Company based in Sandton
An Architectural Firm based in Sandton is looking for an Immediately Architect for a contract position.
REQUIREMENTS:
Advance in Revit
Design Architect
Completed [URL Removed]
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Prepare Inception documents
Develop strong conceptual documents, sketches, and drawings
Prepare sketches plans, (sketches and Revit)
Preparing design development drawings
Preparing detailed construction drawings and schedules
Preparing and drafting architectural and interior designs for presentations and consolidating all the information into a final presentation pack
Salary market related depending on the Candidate.
Desired Skills:
- Revit
- SACAP Registered
- Professional Architect
- Commercial projects
About The Employer:
Large Commercial Architectural Firm