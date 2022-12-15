Professional Revit Architect for Sandton

Architect Needed for an Architectural Company based in Sandton

An Architectural Firm based in Sandton is looking for an Immediately Architect for a contract position.

REQUIREMENTS:

Advance in Revit

Design Architect

Completed [URL Removed]

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare Inception documents

Develop strong conceptual documents, sketches, and drawings

Prepare sketches plans, (sketches and Revit)

Preparing design development drawings

Preparing detailed construction drawings and schedules

Preparing and drafting architectural and interior designs for presentations and consolidating all the information into a final presentation pack

Salary market related depending on the Candidate.

Desired Skills:

Revit

SACAP Registered

Professional Architect

Commercial projects

About The Employer:

Large Commercial Architectural Firm

