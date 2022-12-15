- The Senior Analyst Programmer will contribute to the creation of the Functional Specification and all the required documentation to derive a solution and contribute in project review meetings by interpreting the BRD document into potential system functionality and rules and then assisting to document the recommended solution into a Functional Requirements Specification (FRS).
Development
- Modify existing software to correct errors, adapt it to new hardware or upgrade interfaces, and improve performance.
Analysis
- Analyzing and resolving faults by researching problems and recommending corrective actions e.g. additional user training required.
- Comparing solutions and weighing them against the actual needs.
Testing
- Assist in creating create test plans, test data, and test packs for each system/project.
- Perform Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing within the provided or recommended test infrastructure & policies.
Change Management
- Review the development of specified new functionality whether provided through internal developers or external vendors to ensure best practices are followed.
Support
- Provide 2nd and 3rd level support to resolve incidents within SLA timescales, conduct root cause analysis to resolve problems, updating all relevant process documentation.
Governance
- Management and maintenance of development environment including source control.
- Maintain code in Azure Dev Ops supporting multiple branches/deployment paths. Which includes continuous deployments.
TECH STACK:
- Understanding of Microsoft .NET technologies with emphasis on C# development in the web and desktop environments using (Visual Studio, HTML5, ASP.Net, JavaScript, CSS, .Net 4 and up, Angular)
- Thorough understanding of Microsoft development tools and environment including (MS-SSRS, Visual Studio, Azure Dev Ops, Test Driven Development, and SQL management Studio).
Experience:
- 6 years’ experience in developing and supporting C#.Net desktop or web application development in an enterprise environment
- 5 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server
- Experience in a high-availability, online transacting environment.
- 5 years’ experience in developing and supporting various system integration points
- Matric plus appropriate tertiary qualification – B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) preferred OR Matric with 4 years relevant experience in IT
- Experienced in one or more of the following areas; banking, Forex, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance
About The Employer:
