Dec 15, 2022

  • The Senior Analyst Programmer will contribute to the creation of the Functional Specification and all the required documentation to derive a solution and contribute in project review meetings by interpreting the BRD document into potential system functionality and rules and then assisting to document the recommended solution into a Functional Requirements Specification (FRS).

Development

  • Modify existing software to correct errors, adapt it to new hardware or upgrade interfaces, and improve performance.

Analysis

  • Analyzing and resolving faults by researching problems and recommending corrective actions e.g. additional user training required.
  • Comparing solutions and weighing them against the actual needs.

Testing

  • Assist in creating create test plans, test data, and test packs for each system/project.
  • Perform Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing within the provided or recommended test infrastructure & policies.

Change Management

  • Review the development of specified new functionality whether provided through internal developers or external vendors to ensure best practices are followed.

Support

  • Provide 2nd and 3rd level support to resolve incidents within SLA timescales, conduct root cause analysis to resolve problems, updating all relevant process documentation.

Governance

  • Management and maintenance of development environment including source control.
  • Maintain code in Azure Dev Ops supporting multiple branches/deployment paths. Which includes continuous deployments.

TECH STACK:

  • Understanding of Microsoft .NET technologies with emphasis on C# development in the web and desktop environments using (Visual Studio, HTML5, ASP.Net, JavaScript, CSS, .Net 4 and up, Angular)
  • Thorough understanding of Microsoft development tools and environment including (MS-SSRS, Visual Studio, Azure Dev Ops, Test Driven Development, and SQL management Studio).

Experience:

  • 6 years’ experience in developing and supporting C#.Net desktop or web application development in an enterprise environment
  • 5 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server
  • Experience in a high-availability, online transacting environment.
  • 5 years’ experience in developing and supporting various system integration points
  • Matric plus appropriate tertiary qualification – B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) preferred OR Matric with 4 years relevant experience in IT
  • Experienced in one or more of the following areas; banking, Forex, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade & Asset Finance

About The Employer:

