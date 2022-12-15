Senior Business Analyst

Senior Business Analyst – Braamfontein – 1 Year Fixed Term Contract

Salary (R [Phone Number Removed];) all-inclusive package per annum

Responsibilities:

To provide strategic business analysis of Legal Aid SA and provision of expertise in assessing the gap between the current state and desired future direction and

To develop and implement key capabilities to support business strategy of the Legal Aid South Africa (SA) which include the definition of key processes,

Develop and implement the business architecture consisting of the capabilities, products, and business services in support of the business strategy.

Develop and implement the business capabilities in terms of key processes and information requirements and develop the business capability landscape.

Improve in-depth understanding of business strategy, processes, services, roadmap, and the context in which the business operates through working closely with the Legal Aid SA business units.

Identify, create, and facilitate process design changes by conducting business and systems process analysis and design at a complex level.

Identify key process patterns for re-use across various business clusters.

Obtain, analyse, and report on business performance and identify initiatives that will improve business results.

Provide value-added practice improvements, initiatives, and services to deliver on organisational objectives.

Develop process improvements or re-engineering and recommending elimination including integration of new systems and processes with existing ones.

Develop and implement business-oriented roadmaps to achieve target business architectures.

Establish and maintain the Business Reference Model and framework.

Work with the various Solution Architecture teams in to extract and improve the reference models from the solutions iterations.

Provide project level analysis – produce required project analysis documentation. (Business requirements, scope matrix, use cases, sequence diagrams, designs, future state proposals, UAT plan).

Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements as well assessing business process and system inefficiencies.

Recognizing and capitalizing on improvement opportunities; and adapting to competing demands, organizational changes, and new responsibilities.

Ensure compliance with the relevant policies, procedures, and other legislative requirements; and ensure that risks within the function are identified, assessed, and mitigated as such.

Be part of the relevant architecture governance structure/s.

Provide advice to prevent and reduce financial wastage in the relevant business area.

Develop and implement all governance and design specifications for the business building blocks as well as the principles that will guide the design of business solution building blocks.

Develop and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders that contributes to a culture of client service excellence.

Provide advice and give input to the service delivery excellence practice optimization.

Identify sources of information and opportunities to update and maintain own effectiveness.

Drive and participate in forums that positively contribute to functional knowledge improvement.

Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training.

Conduct feasibility studies (Research and Development).

Requirements and Skills:

B Com informatics / BSc. Computer Science or equivalent Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma at NQF Level 7 plus Industry specific qualifications.

Post graduate qualification(s) in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

Certification in Business Analysis will be advantageous.

Ten (10) years relevant work experience in a Large-Scale Project or other related role of which three (3) years in the field of a Senior Business Analyst as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business units.

Advanced skills and knowledge of the Microsoft office suite, especially Excel and PowerPoint.

A sophisticated collaborative style is advantageous

Strong Project management experience is essential.

Excellent planning and coordination skills.

Advanced skills in data analysis process and aspects related to data analysis, i.e., data extraction, data mining, feature engineering, data cleaning, preparing, and analysing data, exploratory data analysis, data visualization and dashboards, data management and programming skills.

Ability to manage self and work

In depth knowledge of Business modelling, Business process design, Business product modelling, Business service design, Role design, Architecture principles design, Architecture views and viewpoints design, building block design, Solutions modelling, Benefits analysis and Business interworking.

Extensive knowledge of Relevant legislation, Service standards, Relevant policies, corporate governance framework and IT Strategy.

Comprehensive knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems and Business processes.

Ability to benchmark against national leading practice and work with the CEO, Executives, Senior Managers, and other stakeholders to develop the organisation’s business analyst administration practice.

Effective working relationship with the Business Units and Senior Management.

Critical thinking, analysis, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Excellent analytical skills, business acumen and the ability to deal with ambiguity and meet demanding deadlines and manage projects.

Strong verbal and written communication, and presentation skills.

Ability to work in a Team, thought leadership, Stakeholder management, Risk management and Use of architecture tools and Advanced Research skills.

Advanced skills in the design, development and writing of business reports

Should you not hear from us within 2 months, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Stakeholder Management

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position