Senior JAVA Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer join our financial services client based in Johannesburg.

What you will be doing:

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including endusers, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.

Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.

Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure

minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.

Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.

Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.

What we are looking for:

Completed B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

5 years experience in programming and system design.

System Design & Tourism System Development experience advantageous.

Advanced experience in Java SE and Java EE application development.

Excellent SQL and database design skills

Knowledge of Java MVC frameworks

Good knowledge of SOAP and REST services

Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools

Good understanding of Microservices technologies eg Quarkus,Microprofile,SpringBoot

Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.

Ability to document requirements using UML

Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures

Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills

Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)

Good understanding of data processing tools such as Kafka

Linux Shell/Scripting

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

Java EE

Java SE

Learn more/Apply for this position