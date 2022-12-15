Software Engineer – G_1637_1639

Dec 15, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Software Engineer

  • Experience in enterprise IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions like ServiceNow, BMC Remedy/Helix and so on
  • Deep ServiceNow experience, especially for the ITSM part
  • Experience in ITSM and its platform service models (like ServiceNow CSDM)
  • Experience with Configuration Management data, data models (CMDB) and relations
  • Knowledge in Configuration Items and Services/Service Offerings and its data required for ITSM
  • Knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure)
  • Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required
  • Experience with ITIL Edition 4
  • Experience with the Agile Methodology

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
German speaking

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Azure
  • AWS

