Software Engineer – G_1637_1639

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Software Engineer
- Experience in enterprise IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions like ServiceNow, BMC Remedy/Helix and so on
- Deep ServiceNow experience, especially for the ITSM part
- Experience in ITSM and its platform service models (like ServiceNow CSDM)
- Experience with Configuration Management data, data models (CMDB) and relations
- Knowledge in Configuration Items and Services/Service Offerings and its data required for ITSM
- Knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure)
- Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required
- Experience with ITIL Edition 4
- Experience with the Agile Methodology
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
German speaking
Desired Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Azure
- AWS