Solutions Architect at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Ensuring technical viability of solutions.

Providing leadership through the design, build, test and delivery process.

Reviewing and approving estimates for technical tasks.

Providing feedback for improvements, market trends and product issues.

Supporting the Agile teams to keep deliverables on target and on time.

Developing and executing solution strategies / business plans.

Shaping, designing and planning specific service lines in the product area.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree or diploma in IT, Computer Science and Engineering.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years software development and implementation experience.

Expertise in translating system requirements into software design documentation

Highly developed skills in providing end to end solution and design details.

Experience in implementing technologically complex projects.

Strong design skills with ability to document the designs.

Highly developed analytical problem-solving skills to identify and diagnose complex problems.

Highly developed communication skills.

Experience working with Agile teams.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

Software Development

Implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position