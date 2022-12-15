SQL BI Developer

Job purpose:



BI Developer, you’ll be working with the Business Intelligence team to design and build new reports, dashboards, and analytical tools. Collaborate with the Product Development team on their projects, including defining requirements and designing interfaces for existing applications. You should have at least 5 years of experience in software development. Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services is required but not essential as it can be learned during your internship program.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related eld

Minimum 5 years of related experience

Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts Qualification and experience

Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the ow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated

Requirements

Be familiar with development best practices and be able to troubleshoot technical and performance issues

Review technical specifications drawn up by other developers in the team

Be comfortable with SQL Server stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS, and TFS

Understand data modeling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem

Create accurate and complete sources to target data mappings, including all translations

Design and develop data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g., dashboards and reports, sourcing data, mainly from various sources including Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses

Design and develop efficient high-volume data load strategies

Re-engineer and optimize existing data sourcing routines

Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed is accurate and reliable

Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into technical specifications

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis Background

Business Analysis Skills

Troubleshooting

DB

DBA

