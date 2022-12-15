SQL/BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:
BI Developer, you’ll be working with the Business Intelligence team to design and build new reports, dashboards, and analytical tools. Collaborate with the Product Development team on their projects, including defining requirements and designing interfaces for existing applications. You should have at least 5 years of experience in software development. Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services is required but not essential as it can be learned during your internship program.
Responsibilities
- Report planning and data modeling.
- Maintaining the data warehouse design and processing.
- ETL Development for data warehousing and data consumption.
- Documenting contents in the data warehouse and meta-data storage.
Software Exposure
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server
- Microsoft Power BI (Advantageous) or any other BI Tools.
- C# (Advantageous)
Experience required/preferred
- DB/DBA background (Database Administration)
- Experience with BI tools (Tableau, PowerBI, Reporting Services)
- Good Troubleshooting and Problem-solving skills
- Business analysis skills (Creating technical documentation for business and client reporting)
- Exposure to C# (Not required but advantageous)
- Good time-management skills
- Good understanding of T-SQL programming
- Good understanding of Microsoft SQL Server
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis Background
- Business Analysis Skills
- Troubleshooting
- DB
- DBA