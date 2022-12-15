SQL/BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



BI Developer, you’ll be working with the Business Intelligence team to design and build new reports, dashboards, and analytical tools. Collaborate with the Product Development team on their projects, including defining requirements and designing interfaces for existing applications. You should have at least 5 years of experience in software development. Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services is required but not essential as it can be learned during your internship program.

Responsibilities

Report planning and data modeling.

Maintaining the data warehouse design and processing.

ETL Development for data warehousing and data consumption.

Documenting contents in the data warehouse and meta-data storage.

Software Exposure

SQL Server Reporting Services

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server

Microsoft Power BI (Advantageous) or any other BI Tools.

C# (Advantageous)

Experience required/preferred

DB/DBA background (Database Administration)

Experience with BI tools (Tableau, PowerBI, Reporting Services)

Good Troubleshooting and Problem-solving skills

Business analysis skills (Creating technical documentation for business and client reporting)

Exposure to C# (Not required but advantageous)

Good time-management skills

Good understanding of T-SQL programming

Good understanding of Microsoft SQL Server

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis Background

Business Analysis Skills

Troubleshooting

DB

DBA

