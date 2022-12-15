Systems Analyst

Job Purpose:



Systems analysts implement, maintain, and support IT and information systems to meet the business needs of organizations and scale as organizations grow. Analyze, create tests and develop specifications and requirements for Developers and Programmers to follow.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience

4-6 years experience working with information technologies and systems analysis

Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills

Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions

Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration

Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems

Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages

Excellent analytical skills

Desired Skills:

Computer Systems

Problem Solving

Programming

Attention to Detail

