Systems Analyst – Gauteng Primrose

Job Purpose:
Systems analysts implement, maintain, and support IT and information systems to meet the business needs of organizations and scale as organizations grow. Analyze, create tests and develop specifications and requirements for Developers and Programmers to follow.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience
- 4-6 years experience working with information technologies and systems analysis
- Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills
- Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions
- Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration
- Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems
- Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages
- Excellent analytical skills
Desired Skills:
- Computer Systems
- Problem Solving
- Programming
- Attention to Detail