Systems Anaylst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 15, 2022

Job Description

Analyze, document, and update business requirements for product processes, procedures, and systems.

    • Responsibilities
      • Participate in conceptualization, design, and planning of projects for product house, business unit, or segment
      • Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances
      • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the Company and/or across the Group
      • Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback, and request training where appropriate
      • Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in area of expertise
      • Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements
      • Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
      • Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions
      • Produce high quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards
      • Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
      • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
      • Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
      • Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks

      Minimum requirements:

      • Additional Requirements In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.
      • 12 Months Fixed-Term Contract Payments experience an advantage
      • Preferred qualifications: Business Information Systems (informatics), Diploma in Business Analysis or BTech Information.
      • Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related
      • Experience – 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst II
      • Knowledge Required – Solution viability assessment and business case orientation
      • Basic understanding of developing business cases
      • Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
      • In-depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
      • Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
      • Experience with the development and interpretation of reports
      • Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g., Visio, First map)
      • Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy.

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Systems
  • Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • Attention to detail

