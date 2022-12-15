Systems Anaylst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

Analyze, document, and update business requirements for product processes, procedures, and systems.

Responsibilities Participate in conceptualization, design, and planning of projects for product house, business unit, or segment Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the Company and/or across the Group Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback, and request training where appropriate Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in area of expertise Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions Produce high quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks Minimum requirements: Additional Requirements In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check. 12 Months Fixed-Term Contract Payments experience an advantage Preferred qualifications: Business Information Systems (informatics), Diploma in Business Analysis or BTech Information. Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related Experience – 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst II Knowledge Required – Solution viability assessment and business case orientation Basic understanding of developing business cases Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation In-depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems Expert knowledge of Excel and Access Experience with the development and interpretation of reports Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g., Visio, First map) Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy.



Desired Skills:

Computer Systems

Problem Solving

Programming

Attention to detail

