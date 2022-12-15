Systems Anaylst

Job Description
Analyze, document, and update business requirements for product processes, procedures, and systems.
- Responsibilities
- Participate in conceptualization, design, and planning of projects for product house, business unit, or segment
- Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the Company and/or across the Group
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback, and request training where appropriate
- Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in area of expertise
- Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements
- Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
- Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions
- Produce high quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards
- Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
- Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks
Minimum requirements:
- Additional Requirements In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.
- 12 Months Fixed-Term Contract Payments experience an advantage
- Preferred qualifications: Business Information Systems (informatics), Diploma in Business Analysis or BTech Information.
- Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related
- Experience – 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst II
- Knowledge Required – Solution viability assessment and business case orientation
- Basic understanding of developing business cases
- Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
- In-depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
- Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
- Experience with the development and interpretation of reports
- Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g., Visio, First map)
- Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy.
Desired Skills:
- Computer Systems
- Problem Solving
- Programming
- Attention to detail