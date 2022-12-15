Systems Integration Specialist – Gauteng Primrose

Job purpose:
As a Systems Integration Specialist, responsible for translating the client’s business requirements into specific systems, applications, or process designs for very large complex technology solutions and integrating architecture. Acts as an advocate for the client as the ultimate authority on the architecture designed to address client business problems. Provides direction for design activities. Often project-based, sometimes working at customer sites.
Requirements
- 3-6 years of Progress OpenEdge ABL/4GL experience
- National Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
- Front-end and back-end Progress programming
- Strong coding working experience
- Knowledge of JavaScript, JQuery, and HTML5
- Progress relational databases, 4GL Development OpenEdge Application
- Thorough knowledge of software development principles and practices
Responsibilities:
- Oversee the design or build of customized architecture or applications, integrating it with new or existing hardware, packaged and custom software, and communications infrastructure
- Interpret client requirements and decompose them into hardware and system requirements and specifications
- Contribute expertise towards a proposed technical solution and will work with internal colleagues to define the roadmap and milestones
- Provide user support, assisting with troubleshooting and design, configuration, and escalated problem management
Desired Skills:
- Technical Expertise
- Project Management
- Leadership
- Resource Management
- Computing Systems