Systems Integration Specialist – Gauteng Primrose

Job purpose:

As a Systems Integration Specialist, responsible for translating the client’s business requirements into specific systems, applications, or process designs for very large complex technology solutions and integrating architecture. Acts as an advocate for the client as the ultimate authority on the architecture designed to address client business problems. Provides direction for design activities. Often project-based, sometimes working at customer sites.

Requirements

3-6 years of Progress OpenEdge ABL/4GL experience

National Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

Front-end and back-end Progress programming

Strong coding working experience

Knowledge of JavaScript, JQuery, and HTML5

Progress relational databases, 4GL Development OpenEdge Application

Thorough knowledge of software development principles and practices

Responsibilities:

Oversee the design or build of customized architecture or applications, integrating it with new or existing hardware, packaged and custom software, and communications infrastructure

Interpret client requirements and decompose them into hardware and system requirements and specifications

Contribute expertise towards a proposed technical solution and will work with internal colleagues to define the roadmap and milestones

Provide user support, assisting with troubleshooting and design, configuration, and escalated problem management

Desired Skills:

Technical Expertise

Project Management

Leadership

Resource Management

Computing Systems

